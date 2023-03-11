Headman Nkunzi dies

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

HEADMAN Nkunzi, born July Thompson Tshuma of Tsholotsho has died and has been declared a liberation war hero.

He was 74.

Headman Nkunzi died on Sunday last week at his homestead in Tshabanda after a long battle with cancer.

Following the liberation war hero status, the Government accorded the deceased a State assisted funeral and he will be buried at his homestead tomorrow morning.

The deceased’s young brother My Stephen Mpabanga Tshuma said the family and community had lost a unifier who everyone looked upon.

“He was the eldest in our family and as the most senior we all looked up to him. He was a unifier who socialised with everyone in his community. He was a peaceful man and as such there was no violence even political fights in the three wards he covered. We welcome the liberation war hero recognition and we are grateful to Government for that,” said Mr Tshuma.

Headman Nkunzi ruled over ward 18, ward 19, and ward 20 in Tjefunye and Nkunzi areas and had 168 village heads under him.

The Nkunzi chieftaincy is one of those that were dismantled by the white colonial rule and Government was working on restoring it.

Headman Nkunzi was the regent that the family and community looked up to, to revive the chieftaincy.

Ward 19 councillor Pios Ncube said the community had lost a leader.

“He has gone and we give it to God as we continue with the work he did,” he said.

