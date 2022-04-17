Headmaster, deputy arrested over school funds Kumbirai Christine Alfayi

Midlands Reporter

A headmaster and his deputy from Gamwa primary school in Shurugwi have been arrested for alleged criminal abuse of office involving US$3000.

Onias Gadzikwa (46), the acting headmaster and the school’s acting deputy headmaster Winterton Muvembi (58) appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Ms Percy Mukumba facing criminal abuse of office charges.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded out of custody on free bail to April 21 for trial.

It is the State’s case that Gadzikwa and Muvembi are members of the school development committee.

The court heard that Gamwa primary school is a procurement entity and allegedly received US$3000 towards the School Improvement Grant in October 2019.

The money was to be used towards installation of a solar powered water system at the school.

The court heard that on October 2 last year, Gadzikwa and Muvembi allegedly made an application at ZB Bank Gweru for the electronic transfer of US$3 000 to Bolt Quick Engineering (Pvt) Ltd for the purposes of installing a solar powered water system at the school.

Gadziwa and Muvembi being fully aware that they had already made a prepayment to their preferred supplier went on and sourced for quotations from different suppliers who included TAT Africa and Gao Deli Enterprises and Frecon.

The court heard that on October 4 Bolt Quick Engineering (Pvt) Ltd issued a receipt in favour of Gamwa primary school.

It is reported that the duo did not solicit for three quotations as required by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets and instead allegedly handpicked and paid Bolt Quick Engineering (Pvt) Ltd.

As a cover up, the court heard that they sourced quotations from the three other suppliers.

The court heard that no adjudication of the quotations that were allegedly solicited for by Gadziwa and Muvembi was done before they made a payment to Bolt Quick Engineering (Pvt) Ltd for the installation of the solar powered water system.

The accused persons acted inconsistent with their duties by showing favour to Bolt Quick Engineering (Pvt) Ltd leading to their arrest.