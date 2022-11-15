Headmaster, Deputy arrested over Zimsec exams leak

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

A HEADMASTER and a Deputy at Thokozani Secondary School, Insiza district, Matabeleland South have been arrested on allegations of conniving to leak a Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) ordinary-level paper.

The Headmaster Gainmore Muzezewa and Howard Zipore are set to appear before a magistrate at Filabusi Magistrate Court.

The examinations body recently issued a statement warning examination center administrators that they risk arrest and prosecution for any leakages and said the police forensic unit was seized with tracing all candidates who shared question papers through various social media platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

A man was recently arrested after he fraudulently registered a sim card line in the name of Zimsec Mutare before masquerading as a Zimsec official and started selling fake certificates and some question papers.

“Candidates who had access pre-access to the question papers continue to be identified and in line with the Zimsec Ac, Section 34, will have examination results canceled,” said Zimsec in a statement released last Friday.