Headmaster seeks help for bedridden wife

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE headmaster of Regina Mundi Primary School in Lupane Mr Nkululeko Msimanga is asking for about US$6 000 to help his bedridden wife Mrs Sihlalisiwe Msimanga (51) undergo a brain therapy in Harare.

Both teach at the Roman Catholic Church run school in the district.

Mrs Sibanda’s health started deteriorating in January and she suspected a mild stroke as her left side of the body stopped functioning.

Her condition deteriorated and she failed to report for duty when schools opened for second term in May.

By then she was doing physiotherapy at a cost of US$20 per day in Lupane.

She went for a brain scan in Bulawayo in July and was referred to a neurologist in Harare where an operation to drain water from the brain was done.

“As two families we decided to take her to United Bulawayo Hospitals to run a number of tests among them the CT and MRI brain scan and these two tests were very costly but showed she had a tumor in the brain and some water had accumulated.

“We were referred to a neurologist in Harare where an operation was done and it went well at Parirenyatwa Hospital. The doctor then recommended radiotherapy and this is the stage where we are at now,” said Mr Msimanga.

He said the brain tumor is suppressing his wife’s nerves and making her left side of the body fail to function well.

Mr Msimanga is still in Harare where he is monitoring his wife’s condition while also trying to mobilise funds.

They need about US$6 000 for the radiotherapy and to clear medical expenses incurred so far.

Mr Msimanga said he had sold all his family’s possessions including a herd of cattle, household property and a car and has a put a family shop in Komba area on the market.

“Right now, I am in Harare and I have now depleted all our savings and belongings trying to save my wife so I am pleading to fellow businesspersons for help. I have managed to pay some costs but I have exhausted everything,” said Mr Msimanga.

He said doctors had advised that the radiotherapy should be done quickly as her condition could deteriorate and affect her heart as well.

Touched by the couple’s plight, the Lupane community mobilised through social media and is gathering donations from members of the public and businesses locally and abroad with the aim of raising the required money and stop Mr Msimanga from selling the family shop.

Lupane businessman Mr Permanent Sibanda who is also Zanu-PF Lupane District Coordinating Committee chair said the community had started donating.

“He has sold everything including household property, cattle and car. He now wants to sell his shop and this has touched us as Lupane hence we decided to help. We target to raise all the required money hence we appeal to well-wishers to help,” he said.

[email protected]