Headmistress defrauds school

Online Reporter

THE headmistress at Berehwenya Secondary School in Shurugwi, Enet Nyoni (55) was arraigned before the Shurugwi Magistrates’ Court facing fraud and forgery charges.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the state is alleging that on the 26th of June 2023, Nyoni withdrew US$240 from the school’s bank account and without the knowledge of the procurement committee went to a shop in Gweru where she purchased items worth US$3.50 for the school and was issued with a receipt.

“She fraudulently altered the same receipt to read US$73.50 instead of US$3.50. On the 12th of January 2024, the accused person withdrew US$365 from the school’s bank account without the knowledge of the procurement committee and went to a hardware and plumbing shop and bought goods worth US$12 and was issued with a receipt. She fraudulently altered the receipt by endorsing US$42 on its face,” said the NPAZ.

Nyoni is alleged that on January 17 this year, she altered a US$60 receipt to read as US$80.

“Investigations established that the accused person would misrepresent the totals to the school Bursar. She converted a total amount of US$120 to her personal use. The matter was investigated by ZACC. She was granted bail in the sum of USD100 and will be back in court on the 3rd of June 2024,” said NPAZ.