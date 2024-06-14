Heads and hooves owner commits suicide

Amos Mpofu

THE owner of the famous Heads and Hooves butchery shops in Bulawayo, Christopher Androliakos (58) yesterday reportedly committed suicide.

Androliakos from Famona suburb was found hanging from his bedroom ceiling by his housemaid

In a press statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“The now deceased, Christopher Androliakos a male adult aged 58, came back home and parked his vehicle. His wife had travelled to Harare and the maid, a female adult aged 59 had knocked off and went to her living quarters. On the 13th of June 2024 the maid commenced her duties at around 0600hrs and found the doors of the main house still locked. She proceeded to the now deceased’s bedroom window and knocked but there was no response.

“After waiting for some time, she entered through the kitchen window which is always kept open to allow movements of the cat. As she was moving along the corridor towards the main bedroom she discovered the body of the now deceased hanging on the ceiling loft on a nylon rope. A police report was made,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to seek counselling if ever they encounter problems than to resort to taking their own lives.