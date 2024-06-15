Heads and Hooves owner kills self as young man is found dead

Stanford Chiwanga , [email protected]

TWO separate incidents of suicide rocked Bulawayo on Thursday highlighting the often-silent struggle with mental health.

The first involved renowned cattle breeder, meat processor and owner of Heads and Hooves butchery, Christopher Androliakos, a 58-year-old man found hanging from the ceiling loft of his Famona home. His wife was away in Harare, and the domestic worker discovered his body after noticing the locked doors and unanswered calls.

“On the 13th of June 2024, the maid commenced her duties at around 0600hrs and found the doors of the main house still locked.

She proceeded to the now-deceased’s bedroom window and knocked but there was no response. After waiting for some time, she entered through the kitchen window which is always kept open to allow movements of the cat.

As she was moving along the corridor towards the main bedroom she discovered the body of the now deceased hanging from the ceiling loft on a nylon rope. A police report was made,” said Inspector Abednico Ncube, the Bulawayo Province’s spokesperson.

The second incident involved Cecil Elisha, a 27-year-old man scheduled for a medical check-up in Johannesburg.

He was reportedly at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport (JMN Airport) when he disappeared from the restroom, delaying his flight. Tragically, an airport security officer found him hanging from the back of the stall door.

“The airport AVSEC officer started looking for him and he found him hanging from the back of the door of the international departure toilet.

He used a nylon rope to hang himself on the hinge which is at the back of the toilet door. A police report was made,” said Inspector Ncube.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies suicide as a significant public health concern in Africa. In 2019, the estimated suicide rate for Zimbabwe stood at 23.6 per 100 000 people, placing it among the highest in the world.

Inspector Ncube urged the public to seek help during difficult times.

“Members of the public are urged to seek counselling if ever they encounter problems than to resort to taking their own lives,” he said.