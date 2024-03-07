Healing Hands International donates water storage tank to Murabwi Primary School, boosting agricultural projects in rural Zimbabwe

Lingani Nyika, [email protected]

HEALING Hands International (HHI), an international Christian organisation has donated a water storage tank to Murabwi Primary School in Nemanwa area in Masvingo province as part of complementing Government efforts in terms of the provision of potable water to schools in rural areas.

HHI has been instrumental in terms of equipping and empowering underprivileged communities across the country in terms of the provision of clean water, sustainable agriculture, and education development.

Murabwi Primary School headmaster, Mr Lytos Mupepe commended HHI for the gesture, saying the donation will go a long way in addressing their plight and boosting the school’s various agricultural projects.

“Children are beneficiaries of this project and this gesture is a pathway to more productive projects for the school, which can help to start a feeding programme where children and teachers benefit from the agriculture produces,” he said.

“The Jojo tank will be an additional water source, benefitting about 700 learners and over 30 staff members.”

The country’s socio-economic development is underpinned by the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model which requires schools to be commercialised and learners equipped with practical training and skills.

Murabwi Primary School’s School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, and HH1 member, Mr Leonard Maposa said they decided to resuscitate the project through the donation of a Jojo tank to supply water to their garden project.

HHI president, Mr Art Wood commended teachers for their work at the school.

“I know there are times when it’s hard and you may want to give up, but l encourage you to stay strong, don’t give up. Use your talent to raise the next generation, I encourage parents to never give up as you are investing in these children,” he said.