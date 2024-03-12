Health Ministry conducts nationwide tour to assess health service delivery

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care is undertaking a tour of health facilities countrywide to assess the state of affairs regarding health service delivery.

This comes as the Second Republic is pursuing a deliberate policy to ensure universal access to primary health care in the country.

Health Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini toured Victoria Falls Hospital this morning where he reiterated the Government’s commitment to upgrading the facility into a state-of-the-art healthcare centre to match the status of the tourism resort destination.

From Victoria Falls, Dep Minister Kwidini who is being accompanied by staff from various department heads in the Ministry left for other health centres in Hwange, Lupane, and Bulawayo and will also visit hospitals and clinics in Midlands province.