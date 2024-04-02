Health Ministry continues proactive approach on cholera outbreak response

Online writer

THE Government continues to take proactive measures to address the Cholera situation, particularly in the Midlands and Masvingo Provinces.

In a cabinet report, the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the Ministry’s efforts have focused on conducting integrated training programmes in case management, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and social mobilisation.

The training programmes aim to equip healthcare workers and relevant stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively manage and prevent the spread of cholera.

Additionally, he said, the Ministry has been actively engaged in community awareness campaigns, ensuring that the public is well-informed about cholera prevention and treatment. As part of the response strategy, oral rehydration points and cholera treatment camps have been established to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

In collaboration with the Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust, the Ministry conducted two-day training sessions on cholera advocacy in Mutare and Masvingo cities.

The sessions brought together leaders from various faiths, including Apostolic and Islamic groups, traditional beliefs, and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association. The aim was to foster collaboration and shared knowledge among different communities to combat the cholera outbreak effectively.

With these ongoing efforts, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is actively working towards mitigating the impact of the cholera outbreak and safeguarding the well-being of the population.