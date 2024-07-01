Hearing & speech impaired artist builds business from yarn

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

MONGIWE Moyo (26) from Ntabazinduna, despite being hearing and speech impaired, hasn’t let communication barriers hold her back from engaging with her community. In fact, these challenges have turned into a strength, inspiring her to develop her skills in crafting beautiful objects using yarn.

Moyo honed this craft by watching instructional videos on YouTube. From yarn, she creates mats, keyholders, and handbags. She was drawn to yarn because of its affordability and because it’s an uncommon material for crafting.

Moyo’s educational background is impressive. At King George Memorial School in Bulawayo, she studied Bookkeeping, Business English, Business Calculations, Basic Cosmetology, Ornamental Horticulture, and Food Preparation under the Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO).

She also completed Art courses at Ordinary Level through the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec). Moyo credits her art education with giving her the skills she uses to design her handcrafted products.

“Spending my time at home without interacting much with my peers because of communication barriers gave me the idea to learn a skill. I knew how to plait people’s hair so that made it easier for me to learn handicraft. I came across a video on YouTube on how to make mats using yarn. I watched several videos until I mastered the skills and then I started making the mats. I then went on to make handbags and keyholders as well. At first I was doing it to while up time and then I later decided to make the products for sale. My skills in art also help me with creativity,” she said.

Moyo brings her creations to life with a mixture of yarn colours. She primarily sells her crafts within her community, but business can be slow. Expos offer a welcome platform to showcase her work to a wider audience. However, her biggest hurdle is sometimes communicating with potential customers. Finding a permanent market where she can consistently sell her products remains a key aspiration.

“I wish to use the skills that I have acquired to make products that will give me significant income. I however, encounter a number of challenges, the first one being access to a market. I stay in the rural areas and it’s difficult to get customers. I take advantage of different expos to market my products but these are not held often.

“I would love to have access to a market where I can sell my products regularly so that I can make more. It’s also difficult to communicate with clients because of language barrier. Sometimes my mother helps me to look for clients,” she said.

Moyo’s story transcends beautiful crafts. It’s a powerful testament to overcoming limitations. She passionately believes that everyone, regardless of ability, should pursue their dreams. She encourages young people with disabilities to explore new avenues for self-development.

This drive to empower others extends beyond her creations. During her internship at the King George VI Children’s Rehabilitation Centre, Moyo assisted other students with disabilities in their occupational therapy sessions. This experience likely fuelled her desire to help others on their journeys.

“I always told myself that I don’t want to just sit at home and be spoon-fed and use my disability as an excuse. We can’t all do the same thing but we can identify our strengths and also work with what we love. There is also need for families and communities to support people with disabilities and believe in them.

“When I approach people to sell them my products they shouldn’t stare because of my disability but they must focus on my products. They shouldn’t also buy from me out of pity but they should buy because they are pleased with my products. It’s also my desire to inspire and motivate my peers with disability,” she said. — @DubeMatutu