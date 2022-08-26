Heart diseases organisation petitions parliament

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

BRAVE Little Hearts, an organisation that deals with children born with heart diseases in Zimbabwe, has petitioned parliament to address challenges faced by the affected as they are struggling to access healthcare services. Statistics show that one in every 100 births is a child being born with a congenital heart disease (CHD) translating to approximately 4 550 children born each year with a heart condition.

Most of the children are born with a heart condition where there is a large hole in the centre of the heart, which allows blood to flow between all four chambers. The condition can be surgically corrected but the services are not available in local public health systems. Symptoms include abnormal heart rhythms, blue-tinted skin, shortness of breath, failure to feed or develop normally, and swollen body tissue or organs.

Treatments include medication to lower blood pressure and control heart rate, heart devices, catheter procedures and surgery. Health experts say those born with that disease may not live up to five years if no intervention is made to save their lives. In one of its interventions, the Government established a paediatric cardiac centre at Mpilo Central Hospital last year in September but to date no surgeries have been conducted so far due to shortages of equipment.

In a petition, the organisation’s director Ms Tendai Moyo said the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care should conduct hearings and find out about the state of paediatric heart conditions treatment in Zimbabwe.

“We the undersigned parents of children who have died of and living with cardiovascular diseases are concerned about the high mortality rate of our children. Our children are dying of conditions that could be surgically corrected if detected and treated early,” said Ms Moyo.

“Most children who are diagnosed are being referred to South Africa or India, a cost that is out of reach for many families. The patients referred overseas are faced with a huge financial burden, forking out more than US$30 000 for the medical procedure and airfares. Children failing to access care are hardly surviving beyond the age of five.”

The petition also called on responsible authorities to capacitate hospitals and clinics with child friendly infrastructure, equipment and human resource for an internationally recognised cardiac care facility.

“We need the Government to promote early diagnosis and appropriate medical treatment to congenital heart diseased individuals in the community. Information about congenital heart disease disorders for purposes of research in communities should also be disseminated for purposes of early interventions,” said Mrs Moyo.

At least 40 babies from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces succumbed to heart defects last year according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). [email protected]