Heart-warming gesture… President Mnangagwa’s surprise gift for young girls at ZITF

President Mnangagwa gives an unidentified child cash during a tour of stands with his Mozambican counterpart President Daniel Chapo before the official opening of this year’s edition of ZITF yesterday. Looking on is the Foreign Affairs Minister Professor Amon Murwira. Picture: Eliah Saushoma

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

IT was just a cheerful shout from a little girl, but it lit up the day and earned her a cool US$100 from President Mnangagwa.

As the country’s Head of State and his Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Chapo, strolled past excited crowds on their way to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), seven-year-old Tinashe Tsekiso Mutemi couldn’t hold back her excitement.

With eyes sparkling and her voice ringing with joy, she shouted, “President Mnangagwa!”

The spontaneous greeting stopped the presidential entourage in its tracks. It caught the attention of the President himself, who paused mid-stride and turned with a smile.

“Who said that?” he asked playfully, scanning the crowd. Tinashe, standing proudly beside her sister, waved enthusiastically. The President walked over, leaned in to greet her warmly, and, much to everyone’s surprise, reached into his jacket pocket and handed her a crisp US$100 note.

A wide, beaming smile stretched across Tinashe’s face as she looked up at the President. “Thank you so much, Your Excellency,” she said, her voice filled with genuine gratitude.

The heart-warming moment sparked cheers, with some fairgoers clapping and others capturing the rare exchange on their phones.

Speaking afterwards, Tinashe could hardly contain her excitement. “I was so happy to see the President in real life for the first time. I shouted his name hoping he would notice me, and he did! When he gave me the money, I was surprised and happy. This will help my family. I will never forget this day.”

Her 13-year-old sister, Kemuso, was equally moved.

“I tried to hold her back when she shouted, thinking it wasn’t safe with all the security around. But she kept going. We never expected the President to stop, let alone walk over and give her money. It was such a kind gesture; it touched my heart,” she said.

President Mnangagwa is known for his warm connection with children, often demonstrated through his annual engagements with young people, particularly during the Independence Day Children’s Party.

Hosted together with the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, the party celebrates the hopes and voices of the nation’s youngest citizens.

At these gatherings, the President is often met with cheers and affection, a reflection of the bond he has nurtured with the nation’s young citizens over the years.