Heartbreak for Amazing Voices finalists The Unveiled

The Unveiled, a music group from Harare that was representing Zimbabwe at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices finale in South Africa says it is heartbroken after missing out on the US$100 000 prize money.

The group which made the competition’s top three and lost out on the last lap to South African group, Hush SA said despite missing the grand prize, they had an amazing stint on the show.

They said their journey was eye-opening although they would have loved to win.

Said the group’s spokesperson Ashley Mapfumo: “It’s heart-breaking as we gave it our all and our fans came out guns blazing and voted in their huge numbers. We may not have won the money, but we won the hearts of many.

“We’re very grateful for the support we keep getting from Zimbabwe and Africa.”

He said their stint on the show showed them the importance of being united.

“Throughout the competition, we learnt to choose songs wisely and that every dynamic must be followed with precision. We also learnt that if you want to do anything in life, always stay united and believe,” he said.

Nigerian group, 121 Selah that had been tipped to win the show by many due to their impressive performances throughout the competition interestingly lost out to Hush SA.

Hush SA, an all-male gospel group of six members was formed as a brotherhood of childhood friends spanning over a 10-year period. Its members Tsholofelo Ntuli, Phumlani Tshabalala, Sinethemba Magubane, Zamokuhle Nkosi, Thamsanqa Mthabela, Nicholas Malimba all hail from Johannesburg.

Commenting after the show, MultiChoice Zimbabwe general manager, Norman Raisbeck said they were impressed by the Zimbabwean groups’ performances saying they gave a good account of themselves.

“We are proud that The Unveiled and Effect represented our country well. We will continue to air content which showcases and recognises great African talents and our rich heritage,” he said.

Said head of Brand at Old Mutual, Thobile Tshabalala: “Our purpose at Old Mutual is to champion mutually positive futures across all the African markets in which we operate. This competition enables us to connect with Africans through the universal language of music and demonstrate that with the right financial partner, anyone can do great things and become their exceptional best.

“We have seen exactly this with the winners of Season 2 Amazing voices and congratulate Hush SA for their well-earned success.”

The second season of Amazing Voices began in October 2020, when, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, entrants were encouraged to submit online performance videos to Old Mutual and DStv for review and selection. The winner’s opposition, drawn from the five countries included in the competition, were like them, all unsigned groups looking to take their careers to a new level.

The judges were Zimbabwe’s Afro-pop and RnB powerhouse Ammara Brown; Evelle, a previous Nigerian Idols winner, singer and collaborator; Kenya’s Filah Tuju, renowned as a performer, voice coach, writer and producer and founder of a music academy; Ghana’s Trigmatic, a multi-award winner rapper, composer, and songwriter and South Africa’s Vusi Nova, the best Afro album and best male awards winner.

Last year’s competition was won by Kenyan RnB group, Wanavokali which also walked away with a US$100 000 prize money. [email protected]_mthire