Heartbreaking search for missing father

A Gwanda family in Matabeleland South is in turmoil as it is desperately searching for their missing father, who wandered off from the hospital where he was admitted.

The Moyo family is searching for their father Mr Keeper Moyo, who was admitted in hospital on April 26, after suffering a seizure.

His daughter – Ms Loveness ‘Lavila’ Moyo said he was also showing signs of memory loss.

“Our plan was to move him to Bulawayo on the 30th for further tests and scans but that’s the day he disappeared. The hospital staff that was monitoring patients in his ward apparently fell asleep without closing the doors. Patients who saw him, said they last saw him going to the bathroom,” said Ms Moyo.

She said the nurses only noticed that he was missing after a few hours.

As days pass with no sign of their father, the family has banded together to search every corner of the town.

They comb through streets, knock on doors, and put up posters in hopes of finding any clue to their father’s whereabouts.

“There was no security at the gate and no one saw anything. So we have been searching blindly because we don’t know which direction he took. We don’t have leads. We have also placed alerts everywhere. We have tried involving the police but they haven’t helped so we are using private cars and deploying people at different locations to search.”

“Some are on bikes, others get dropped off by trucks and sometimes spend the night searching. We have even hired loud hailing services to go in and around townships,” she said.

More details to follow…