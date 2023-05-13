JUST IN: Heath Streak gravely ill

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

News coming in is that former Zimbabwe cricket captain and Chevrons’ head coach Heath Streak is gravely ill with calls for prayers.

Former Education Minister, Mr David Coltart, posted the news on his Twitter page this morning.

“This is a call to prayer warriors in #Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family.”

No details have emerged as to what illness has stricken Streak and indications are that he is in South Africa.

