Heatwave and water shortages drive scarcity of vegetables, opening opportunities for vendors

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE heatwave that has swept across most parts of the country in recent weeks has led to a scarcity of vegetables, creating opportunities for vegetable vendors.

The high temperatures and prevailing water shortages have caused small gardens to dry up, leaving residents in cities like Bulawayo and Victoria Falls with limited access to fresh produce.

A news crew observed in Bulawayo’s high-density suburbs that a variety of vegetables are selling out earlier than usual at open markets, leading some vendors to take advantage and hike prices. One hawker commented: “I usually bring a full load, and all gets finished because it seems vegetables are in short supply here.”

Similarly, in Victoria Falls, household vegetable production has been severely affected, with most gardens nearly dried up. However, there is hope that the recent rains received in the last two days will improve the situation. On Tuesday evening, it rained in Victoria Falls, providing some relief.

Taking advantage of the vegetable scarcity, hawkers from Livingstone in Zambia have crossed the border with loads of vegetables. Using day passes, they sell their goods on the streets of Victoria Falls, occasionally clashing with local vendors who complain about the loss of business. One Zambian hawker stated: “I am carrying cabbages and tomatoes, and I already have orders at the market.”

The scarcity of vegetables has also impacted the commercial sector in Victoria Falls. Hotels and lodges, facing challenges due to the presence of Kalahari sands and water scarcity, rely on importing vegetables from other cities and towns for their commercial use.

