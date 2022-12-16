Heavy rains expected this weekend

Zimbabwe is likely to experience heavy rains starting this Saturday until Monday due to a cloud band which is drifting eastwards from Botswana.

In a joint statement with the Department of Civil Protection (DCP), the Meteorological Services department (MSD) said the cloud band was moving slowly into the country from Botswana through Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

“A cloud band is drifting into the country from Botswana through Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces from Saturday 17 December 2022 and should slowly move eastward across much of the country,” it said.

“This is coupled with additional moisture from the south-east coast of Southern Africa on Sunday 18 December.”

The MSD said the heavy rains were normal for this time of the year, especially in a season which was expected to have normal to above normal rains.

It said the heavy rains were expected to affect areas along the main watershed as well as the Eastern highlands.

Localised heavy rains (in excess of 50mm) and hail storms should be expected in some places, roof tops might be blown off while loose debris and fallen trees due to strong winds might also be encountered.

Meanwhile, the DCP urged the public to plan with the weather in mind as the rains might affect outdoor activities.

It also urged the public to look out for open drains and potholes that may be covered in water while motorists should excercise caution on the roads as visibilty might be reduced.

“People should stay indoors during the thunderstorms unless in cases of emergency,” the DCP said.

“If travel is necessary, please take caution on the road as visibility may be reduced and there maybe hidden flood dangers. Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers on foot or in vehicles.’

Zimbabwe loses many lives during the rainy season from drowning, flooding, lightning as well as accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility. — New Ziana.