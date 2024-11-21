Heavy rains leave six families homeless in Nkayi District

A woman stands near her collapsed hut in Nkayi after heavy rains hit her village.

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

SIX families in Mkhanyiso Village, Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province, have been left homeless after heavy rains wreaked havoc on the area, destroying homes, crops, and livestock.

The downpour, which measured 48mm, struck on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction.

Nkayi District Development Coordinator, Ms Matilda Mlotshwa, who chairs the district civil protection committee, said the rains caused severe flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

“On 18 November, Mkhanyiso Village under Chief Madliwa in Ward 2 experienced over an hour of heavy rains, resulting in extensive flooding. Twenty-five households were affected, with three severely impacted. Their homes, livestock, and fields were completely destroyed,” said Ms Mlotshwa.

A total of 136 people were affected, with six families displaced. The floods damaged 75 hectares of newly planted crops, washed away 10 chickens and four turkeys, and destroyed six houses.

Ms Mlotshwa attributed the devastation partly to the area’s sandy soils, which are prone to erosion during heavy rains. She also noted that many of the destroyed houses were built using dagga, a material vulnerable to extreme weather.

“We recommend relocating affected families to higher ground. There is also an urgent need for creating contour ridges and educating communities on sustainable farming techniques, such as cultivating across slopes. Villagers should use durable building materials to mitigate future damage,” she said.

This disaster is the latest in a series of weather-related incidents affecting Nkayi District. Ms Mlotshwa revealed that strong winds earlier this year damaged 14 schools, resulting in losses exceeding US$10 000 and disrupting learning.