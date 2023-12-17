Heavy rains to continue nationwide until Wednesday: Meteorological Services Department Warns of Storms, Hail, and Floods

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning that the ongoing heavy rains will persist throughout the country until Wednesday. In addition to the heavy rains, the department has cautioned about the possibility of violent storms accompanied by hail in certain areas, as well as the risk of flooding.

After a prolonged dry spell during the initial phase of the 2023/24 rainy season, substantial rainfall has finally been recorded in most parts of the country over the past week. As a result, the Government is urging farmers to take advantage of the rainfall and commence planting, given the possibility that the rains might be short-lived.

The current weather conditions in the country are attributed to El Niño, which is characterized by reduced rainfall and elevated temperatures.