Heavy rains wash away track: National Railways of Zimbabwe temporarily suspends operations

Business Writer

HEAVY rains across Zimbabwe have forced the (NRZ) to temporarily suspend operations on a critical route due to track washouts.

The South East Line, which includes the Rutenga-Mbizi and Rutenga-Beitbridge sections, is undergoing rehabilitation.

In a notice issued on Friday, the railway company said the realignment of the line is now 90 percent complete, with full functionality expected to resume on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) wishes to inform the public, customers, and all stakeholders that, due to the ongoing incessant rains, we are experiencing washouts on some parts of our lines, particularly on the South East Line,” the notice read.

“The heavy rainfall has resulted in water flows overloading existing drainage structures. Areas adversely affected include the Rutenga-Mbizi section, where 360 metres of tracks were washed away, and a section along the Rutenga-Beitbridge line, where 120 metres of tracks were washed away, with gullies reaching two metres in some areas.

“These are areas that typically receive below-average rainfall annually. However, due to climate change, they are now experiencing unusually high rainfall.”

The parastatal said the region’s natural topographic formation makes it particularly vulnerable to such incidents.

“Although we have previously encountered similar experiences in this corridor over the past few years, including on the Mozambican side, this is the worst washout we have ever witnessed.

“We assure the nation that our infrastructure teams are working around the clock to restore the track and ensure the safe resumption of train operations. Until repairs are completed, the affected section of the line will remain temporarily suspended.”

The NRZ also confirmed that wagons loaded with ballast and quarry fines from the Nalatale Quarry Mine in Shangani are already en route to the affected sites.

No injuries to personnel or damage to rolling stock have been reported, the parastatal added.

