Hectic Midlands schedule for President Mnangagwa

Midlands Bureau Chief

President Mnangagwa is billed for a busy schedule today in the Midlands province where he is expected to tour and commission new equipment at three companies.

The companies are Sino Cement Zimbabwe, Bata Shoe Company and Lesaffre Zimbabwe.

The companies are doing well in spurring development in the City of Progress, after putting in place huge investments to help turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

President Mnangagwa is expected to meet shareholders and senior executives before touring the companies.

He is expected to start his day at the giant cement and brick producing company, Sino Cement Zimbabwe.

The company which is about 20km on the outskirts of Gweru has in the last three years been investing a lot in technology and revamped production after employing environmentally friendly technology that reduces emissions and air pollution.

The President is also expected to commission new equipment at the Bata Shoe Company which has in the last few years increased production and exporting its products to South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.

In an interview, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima confirmed the President’s visit.

He said at Bata Shoe Company, the President will commission new leather shoe processing equipment which the company bought in response to rising export demand.

“I can confirm the President Mnangagwa is visiting us tomorrow (today).

It will be a hectic schedule for the President here in the Midlands province and we are proud to host His Excellency where he will be witnessing success stories of the companies in the province.

“He will start with Sino Zimbabwe which is into mass production of bricks and cement.

They have made major investment strides and this is bearing fruits thanks to the support from the Government.

The President will also commission new equipment at Bata Shoe Company before touring Lesaffre Zimbabwe which is also performing following years of closure,” he said.

Minister Mavima said President Mnangagwa was walking the talk with the push to achieve an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030 becoming a reality.

“The vision is on and the President is walking the talk.

We have been witnessing more production and more people being employed at these companies and the Vision 2030 is surely on course,” he said.

Minister Mavima said the Midlands province was playing its part in improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

“We are very happy and we welcome the President in the province on development issues.

We are proud as a province for the strides that the business is doing in complementing and implementing the President’s vision,” he said.