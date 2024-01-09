Hectic year for Zimbabwe golf

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

This year promises to be a big and significant one for golf and all those who follow the sport in the country.

The Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) is hoping that the New Year will be as productive as the past year and even surpass it with a number of activities lined up. The association has already rolled out their calendar of events for the year.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, ZGA president Martin Chikwana said all the events on this year’s calendar have been registered with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), therefore will be significant for all players involved.

There is a big continental tournament tournament lined up, an event which will play a huge part in developing and growing the sport in Africa.

“We got some plans. All our events are registered with WAGR so it’s important for participants to do well so that they get good world ranking points.

There is the first Africa Amateur Championship – a continental event – in line and it will be significant for Africa. The winner will qualify for the British Open.

“We hope this will be another significant year for us. We are looking forward to competing in more regional events. It’s an Olympic year so we hope that one of our professionals will qualify and Zimbabwe will take its place as one of the best in the world,” said Chikwana.

The upcoming continental event, whose host nation is yet to be finalised will see each country contributing around three or four players and it’s a move facilitated by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) – which is the world governing body for golf outside of the Americas – and Africa Golf Confederation.

Chikwana added that they are also hopeful that there will be progress in the amalgamation process, which will see three of the country’s associations, which have been running the sport individually, coming together to form one federation. The ZGA, Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) and the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association (ZPGA) are all set to form one golf federation, which will represent all golfers from the different associations.

The first competition of the year on the calendar is the Dugmore Championship which will be hosted at its traditional home, Bulawayo Golf Club at the back end of the month. The two-day mixed championship is scheduled for January 27 and 28.

The ZGA is also planning to introduce golf to all parts of the country so that it will be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their background.

“There are now new events but hopefully we will be able to solidify what we have and grow the brand and the sport. We are also going to introduce the sport in the less privileged communities so that golf can be enjoyed by everyone,” said Chikwana.

The association also enjoyed an increase in membership in the past year and they are hopeful that the number will grow this year as a result of spreading the game and introducing it to everyone. Chikwana also encouraged players to be in good standing with their various clubs in order to avoid any disruptions and everyone enjoys their golf. – @brandon_malvin