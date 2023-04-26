Heightened activity at Vic Falls Airport for TAS2023 SUMMIT

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

THERE was a heightened activity at the Victoria Falls International Airport in the past 24 hours as four heads of state arrived within hours of each other for the Transform Africa Summit.

TAS that officially kicks off today, 26 April, runs under the theme: “Connect, Innovate, and Transform.”

The previous five editions were all held in Rwanda.

The first to arrive on 25 April around 6:30 pm was King Mswati 111 of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

He was welcomed by Foreign Affairs and International Affairs Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere, service chiefs and other Government officials.

On Wednesday morning, at about 8:59 am, Rwanda’s leader, President Paul Kagame jetted in.

President Kagame is the chairman of the Smarth Africa Board.

He was welcomed by Ministers Murwira and Moyo and scores of service chiefs before inspecting a guard of honor.

Next to arrive on board a Malawi Air Force plane was President Lazarus Chakwera and he was welcomed by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, Felix Mhona and Minister Moyo.

President Chakwera also inspected the guard of honor and briefly stopped to watch a traditional dance.

He saluted the dances in appreciation.

President Mnangagwa was the next leader to arrive at 9:23am.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcaster Services Monica Mutsvangwa, Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo, and Dr Muswere were on hand to welcome the President.

He also briefly stopped to watch a traditional dance ensemble.

He then had a walk-about greeting a jubilant crowd of Zanu PF supporters who had waited patiently for his arrival.

Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the summit whose focus is on the digital transformation of the African continent.

The summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating, and sustaining Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

Zimbabwe won the bid because it is an active member that is leading the continental Agra-Tech blueprint.