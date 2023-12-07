  • Today Thu, 07 Dec 2023

Hell hath no fury… Woman stones “hubby’s lover” to death

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A WOMAN allegedly stoned her ‘husband’s lover’ to death

In a statement, police said Lydia Phiri (38) assaulted Cynthia Ziware (37) in Village 20B Tom Dryer, Sanyati on 24 November 2023.

The victim died due to head injuries on 2 December.

“Police in Sanyati have arrested Lydia Phiri (38) in connection with a case of murder which occurred in Village 20B Tom Dryer, Sanyati in which Cynthia Ziware (37) died on 02/12/23. The suspect had allegedly assaulted the victim on 24/11/23 using a stick and stones after having accused the victim of having an affair with her husband. The victim sustained some head injuries which led to her death,” reads the statement.

