Help nail these thugs!

Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have released photos of some of the suspects that attacked traffic police officers who were on patrol on Wednesday and are appealing to members of the public to help in identifying them.

The suspects smashed police vehicle windows while threatening to burn officers alive as they freed a kombi driver who was arrested for violating traffic laws.

The skirmishes led to two kombis being burnt to shells. However, it remains unclear what caused the fire as there are counter accusations between kombi crews and the police.

An alert cop managed to capture on camera some of the thugs as they violently charged towards police officers who sought refuge in their service vehicle.

The police officers only escaped to safety when reinforcement was called with cops firing tear smoke to disperse the rowdy crowd.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube has appealed to members of the public to help identify some of the criminals who were captured committing the crime.

He said those who have information on the identity of the suspects, may contact the police on landline 0292-885479 or send messages through their WhatsApp number 0787 928 015.