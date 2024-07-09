Henry names Olympic Games France squad

Thierry Henry has named his 18-strong squad for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games. He has chosen Jean-Philippe Mateta, Alexandre Lacazette and Loic Bade as the three over-23 players, with Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola among those to drop out. The French team play their first game on July 24, against the United States, before they move onto meetings with Guinea and New Zealand.

Thierry Henry takes charge of the team for the Olympics this summer, and he has named an 18-strong squad. France’s first group-stage match is against the USA on July 24, then Guinea on the 27th and New Zealand on July 30.

French Paris Olympic Games squad

Goalkeepers: Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)

Defenders: Loic Bade (Sevilla), Bradley Locko (Brest), Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig), Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco), Kiliann Sildillia (Freiburg), Adrien Truffert (Rennes)

Midfielders: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Joris Chotard (Montpellier), Desire Doue (Rennes), Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach), Enzo Millot (Stuttgart)

Forwards: Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Reserves: Theo De Percin (Auxerre), Andy Diouf (Lens), Chrislain Matsima (Monaco), Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea). — Eurosport.com.