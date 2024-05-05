Herd boy steals 40 goats

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 23-year-old man from Hwange has been sentenced to four years for stealing 40 goats valued at US$1 400 from his two employers.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Sometime between the period extending from September 2022 to December 2023 Musaope Phiri (23) was employed by Raymond Muleya and Rumbidzai Magagade as a herd boy, responsible for herding their goats. He sold some of the goats on different occasions without the knowledge of the complainants.”

The NPAZ said the matter came to light when the employers discovered that 21 goats belonging to Muleya and 19 goats belonging to Magagade were missing leading them to report the matter to the Police.

“Phiri was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment of which 12 months were suspended. A further 16 months was suspended on condition that the accused person pays restitution to both accused persons by 3 June 2024. The remaining 20 months were suspended on condition that the accused person performs 700 hours community service.”