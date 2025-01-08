Herding cattle fires farmer’s passion for livestock

Chronicle Writer

Beitbridge farmer Mr Phumudzo Mudau (32) has turned his passion for sheep farming into a thriving enterprise and now eyeing investing in high-quality Boer and Dorper sheep breeds, known for their resilience and meat quality.

When he was only 16, Mr Mudau started reading a lot of books and other material related to sheep and goat rearing, which helped him acquire basic knowledge of livestock farming.

After finishing Ordinary Levels in 2010, Mr Mudau pursued his childhood dream by venturing into livestock production starting with goats.

To add value to goat farming, he decided to expand to include sheep. Starting with a modest flock of a ram and three ewes in 2022, Mudau now manages over 100 sheep on his plot in rural Beitbridge

He got one of the ewes from his late grandmother after exchanging it for a doe.

“I grew up herding cattle, but I always dreamed of diversifying into sheep farming. Sheep require more care, but the rewards are worth the effort,” he said.

Mudau’s journey was not without challenges. Initially, he struggled with diseases like foot rot and inadequate grazing lands due to the semi-arid climate. However, through persistence and a thirst for knowledge, he attended workshops and worked closely with veterinary officers to improve his flock’s health and breeding practices.

Mr Mudau said his long-term plan is to venture into stud breeding and be able to introduce Dohne Merino sheep to enhance the quality of his flock for export purposes.

“I am working on improving my breed by cross-breeding the indigenous breed with high-quality Boer and Dorper sheep. By cross-breeding these with local breeds, I want to create a line of sheep that thrive in Beitbridge’s harsh conditions,” he said.

The Dohne Merino sheep is a breed of domestic sheep from South Africa. The breed was started in the late 1930s by the South African Department of Agriculture.

It was developed by interbreeding Peppin-style Merino ewes and German Mutton Merino rams. The Dohne Merino is a dual-purpose breed providing meat and fine wool production.

Mr Mudau also practices rotational grazing to prevent overgrazing and ensures year-round fodder availability by planting drought-resistant lucerne and sorghum. He recently installed a solar-powered borehole to ensure his livestock always have access to clean water.

“Farming is about adapting to your environment. You can’t fight nature; you must work with it. My ultimate goal is to transform my plot into a hub for sharing knowledge on animal husbandry,” said Mr Mudau.

He supplies lamb to local markets and supermarkets in Beitbridge.

“As a long-term goal, I want to explore value-added products like sheep milk, cheese and organic fertilizer from manure. My dream is to see Beitbridge recognised as a hub for high-quality livestock farming,” said Mr Mudau.

Successive droughts linked to the effects of climate change in the last decade have brought agony and misery to most communal farmers across the Matabeleland region, especially Beitbridge, where crop production can only do well under irrigation-based farming.

Beitbridge falls under Agriculture Natural Region five and the Meteorological Services Region three, respectively. In recent years, the district has received less than 350mm to 450mm needed to sustain the summer cropping season for both livestock and crops to do well.