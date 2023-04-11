Herdsman bludgeoned to death

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A SHURUGWI man is on the run after he assaulted a fellow herdsman following a misunderstanding involving cattle herding duties.

Brian Makota of Village Senamwe under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi reportedly struck Sydney Maketo (26) who later died upon admission at hospital as the two argued over turns to herd cattle.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said: “Makota and Maketo were taking turns to look after their cattle, and on the fateful day, Makota delayed taking cattle to the grazing lands. Maketo then went to ask Makota why he had delayed, resulting in a misunderstanding between the two,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Makota then took a log and struck Maketo on the head several times, resulting in him falling unconscious.

Maketo sustained a swollen head and was bleeding from the nose, hence he was rushed to Shurugwi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Police are asking for members of the public to assist in the arrest of Makota.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to approach the nearest police station. We are also appealing to members of the public to desist from using violence to solve problems,” said Inspector Mahoko.