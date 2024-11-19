“Herdsman discovers decomposing body of boy in suspected ritual murder case”

Midlands Bureau

A herdsman from Mvuma, looking for his goats stumbled upon a decomposing body of a 14- year- old boy with missing eyes, ears and private parts in a suspected case of ritual murder.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the discovery of Ronald Dehwe’s remains in a bush in Village 14, Mavise area in Mvuma on Friday late afternoon.

“I can confirm that the police are investigating a suspected murder case after the remains of a teenage boy identified as Ronald Dehwe were discovered in a bush at Village 14 Mavise in Mvuma by a herdsman looking for his goats on Friday afternoon,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Maxwell Mpofu (20) after stumbling upon Dehwe’s remains alerted the community members who reported the matter to the police.

“The police attended the scene and discovered that the body had missing eyes, ears and private parts. There was a dip cut on the rib cage raising suspicions that the murder of the teenager is linked to rituals,” he said.