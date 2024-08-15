Herentals Queens begin quest to conquer Africa

Tadious Manyepo, BLANTYRE, Malawi

HERENTALS scoring machine Praynence Zvawanda says the Students are well configured for their Caf Women’s Champions league zonal elimination opener against Namibia’s FC Ongos at Mpira Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks off at 12pm and will be screened live on SuperSport and CosafaTV. Herentals are debuting at the Cosafa qualifiers having won the domestic championship last year while their opponents are regulars at the regional club contest.

But chief striker Zvawanda, who has scored 14 goals in as many games in the domestic arena, feels the Simba Dedza girls can go all the way and accompany defending continental champions Mamelodi Sundowns, on a bye in this competition, to the final tournament to be staged later this year.

“We do acknowledge that we are novices at this stage but that doesn’t in any way stop us from putting in the work which we are supposed to throw in at this tournament.

“Let me clearly say that we are in Malawi to chase after the ticket to the Caf Women’s Champions League final tournament,” said Zvawanda.

“We never entertain being second best. As a team, we are eager to make our presence felt. “Not just that, we want to compete. But we are not looking beyond our match against FC Ongos tomorrow (today).

“We are 100 percent fixed on the game and we should come out on top in the 90 minutes. “I have been scoring regularly in our domestic league and I am keen to take that same form into this tournament.

“I believe that will happen but it’s not about me, it’s about the team. If I do not score, I know others will step in and do the job just like what’s happening in the league.

“What is important is the team. We will play for each other, create and score goals as a team. The first match is very important for us. It will determine our destiny in a way and we need to pocket the full points.”

The Students are pooled in Group A alongside other seasoned participants Green Buffaloes of Zambia as well as perennial South African League bridesmaids University of Western Cape who are coming in place of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Herentals Queens will have to quickly find their feet, adjusting to the astro turf at Mpira Stadium with most of the players in the team having never played on artificial grass.

They got a feel of it yesterday when they worked out at Kamuzu Stadium where they concentrated on high press and finishing.

Team manager Shylet Chikonyora said all was well and the players had adjusted to the hot conditions in the mountainous city.

“We would like to give credit to our club president Professor Innocent Benza for affording us this opportunity to be here in Malawi.

“The players have adjusted well to the conditions and we are confident we will pull through,” said Chikonyora.

“Everything is well in camp and the girls are well motivated to deliver the goods.”