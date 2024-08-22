Herentals Queens booted out

Tadious Manyepo in BLANTYRE, Malawi

Gaborone United 1-0 Herentals Queens

WASTEFUL Herentals Queens were made to pay dearly for their lack of cutting edge after bowing out of the Caf Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifier with this narrow semi-final defeat at Mpira Stadium here yesterday.

The Zimbabweans, underdogs before the start of the tournament, had been progressing well and were expected to clinch this one and book a place in tomorrow’s final.

But they appeared hesitant to go for their usual in-your-face approach and instead played into the hands of their opponents.

Gaborone United who were minutes from bowing out in the group stages appeared content with absorbing pressure right from the first whistle as they hoped to take the game to the penalty lottery.

But after asking the most questions and failing to get the breakthrough, Herentals Queens would eventually lose concentration, just when it mattered most, and concede a late goal through Yaone Modise that proved to be the decider.