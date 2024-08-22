Herentals Queens coach names unchanged for Gaborone Utd clash

Tadious Manyepo in BLANTYRE, Malawi

THERE are no changes to the composition of the Herentals Queens line-up to face Gaborone United in the CAF Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifier semi-finals at Mpira Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks-off at 12pm.

Coach Lazarus Magaya, for the fourth match running has named an unchanged side to plunge into this battle.

Lindiwe Magwede will keep the goals with Alice Moyo and Bridget Mutaurwa playing in the defensive flanks whose heart will be occupied by captain Talent Mukwanda and Egness Tumbare in a 4-3-3 structure.

Shyline Dambamuromo, Nyasha Munemo and Yeukai Chipatiko will deploy in midfield with Maudy Mafuruse, Polite Mabika and Praynence Zvawanda form the front three.

Herentals Queens Starting 11

Lindiwe Magwede, Alice Moyo, Bridget Mutaurwa, Talent Mukwanda, Egness Tumbare, Shyline Dambamuromo, Yeukai Chipatiko, Nyasha Munemo, Maudy Mafuruse, Polite Mabika, Praynence Zvawanda