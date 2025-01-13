Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum: A pathway to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and Vision 2030 goals

The beginning of the new school year in Zimbabwe tomorrow will see the rollout of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Curriculum, which aims to revolutionise the education system by emphasising a more localised, contextually relevant approach to learning

Kennedy Mandaza, [email protected]

THE beginning of the new school year in Zimbabwe will not just be about returning to the classroom but about embracing new opportunities, challenges, and changes. One of the changes is the rollout of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Curriculum, which aims to revolutionise the education system by emphasising a more localised, contextually relevant approach to learning.

Zimbabwe, like many other African countries, is battling with the challenge of transforming its education system to align with the demands of a rapidly changing global economy. The introduction of the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum, which aims to address the nation’s unique cultural and economic needs while preparing students to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), is central to this transformation. This curriculum which blends traditional knowledge with modern science and technology, promises to be a catalyst for economic growth, the realisation of Vision 2030, and the creation of a workforce equipped to navigate and innovate in the digital age.

The Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum is viewed as an innovative educational framework that integrates Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge technologies and interdisciplinary approaches. It focuses on five key pillars: culture, innovation, education, economy, and sustainability, which collectively aim to equip students with the necessary skills and values to contribute meaningfully to society. Unlike the traditional education systems that often prioritise rote learning, the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum emphasises a holistic, learner-centred approach that merges academic knowledge with practical applications.

At the heart of the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum is a fusion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education with the nation’s heritage and socio-economic needs. The curriculum provides students with opportunities to engage in critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation within a context that values Zimbabwe’s traditions, indigenous knowledge systems, and natural resources. The introduction of this curriculum by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education which enables a convergence of modern and indigenous elements, designed to create a well-rounded educational experience that responds to both global and local needs, is commendable and should be supported by all stakeholders.

One of the fundamental outcomes expected from the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum is its ability to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s economic development. By focusing on practical skills that align with the nation’s key sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and technology, the curriculum is indeed a masterstroke. Furthermore, by focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship, it encourages students to develop solutions for real-world challenges that can contribute to job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable economic development.

Zimbabwe’s economy has long been dependent on sectors such as agriculture and mining, and has faced significant challenges in terms of diversification, modernisation, and technological advancement, particularly due to the effects of illegal sanctions. The introduction of the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum will address these challenges by equipping students with skills that will enable them to innovate within these traditional sectors. By integrating STEM with indigenous agricultural practices, students can develop more efficient farming techniques, improve food security, and create sustainable agricultural value chains.

This curriculum will also foster a culture of entrepreneurship, encouraging young people to think critically about starting and scaling businesses in diverse sectors, from technology and renewable energy to tourism and cultural industries. President Mnangagwa has been quoted saying, “We want our children to dream”. Engendering entrepreneurial spirit is essential for Zimbabwe to harness its potential and transition from a lower-middle-income country to an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, as envisioned in the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 is Zimbabwe’s strategic framework to become a middle-income, industrialised nation with a high standard of living and sustainable economic growth. What is central to achieving this vision is the development of human capital, which requires an education system that is aligned with the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy. The Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum is the panacea in this regard because it equips students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary to drive economic growth, which our country desperately needs.

This curriculum must be embraced by all because it fosters a robust combination of traditional knowledge, technological literacy, and interdisciplinary learning, thereby preparing students for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. As the global economy becomes more interconnected, the demand for skilled workers who can adapt to new technologies and industries grows. The Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum will ensure that Zimbabwean students are not only prepared for these opportunities but also uniquely positioned to leverage their cultural heritage to create innovative solutions for local and global markets.

Given that Zimbabwe has a rich history in the arts, crafts, and natural resources which offers unique opportunities for export markets, by teaching students how to blend these heritage resources with modern marketing and technological skills, the curriculum helps to create new industries and avenues for economic expansion. Another niche is in the tourism sector, which will benefit from students who understand both the cultural significance of Zimbabwe’s historical landmarks and the technological tools required to market them globally.

Zimbabwe is also alive to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is characterised by the integration of digital technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and automation into all aspects of life and business. This presents both opportunities and challenges for developing nations like Zimbabwe. While 4IR offers significant potential for economic growth, the Government is cognisant of the fact that it also demands a skilled workforce capable of navigating and contributing to this new technological landscape. Therefore, the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum addresses this challenge by integrating STEM education to provide students with the skills needed to thrive in this digital age.

By incorporating cutting-edge fields such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence, data science, and block chain technology, in our schools, the curriculum offers opportunities for students to be creators and innovators rather than mere consumers of technology. This technological literacy, supported by the introduction of computers in schools, is vital in ensuring that Zimbabwe can participate in the global 4IR economy. Moreover, the curriculum’s focus on innovation encourages students to think critically about how technology can be applied to solve local problems and create new industries and economic opportunities.

Already students in some schools use coding and data analysis to develop agricultural technologies meant to increase efficiency and sustainability, and others are applying engineering principles to enhance Zimbabwe’s mining sector. By supporting and grounding these technological advancements in Zimbabwe’s unique context and cultural values, the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum will ensure that technological progress does not come at the expense of the nation’s heritage and identity.

The introduction of the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum should be commended for its multidisciplinary approach to education. The curriculum blends STEM with the arts, humanities, and indigenous knowledge, and encourages students to think beyond traditional academic boundaries and develop a wide range of competencies. This holistic approach will prepare students not only to excel in technical fields but also to understand the social, cultural, and ethical implications of their work.

This year will see the fostering of collaborative projects, in which students are encouraged to explore solutions that are both innovative and socially responsible. Schools should emphasise on sustainability by equipping students to contribute to economic growth and safeguard the environment and the well-being of future generations.

This multidisciplinary approach is the bedrock of the development of critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, attributes that are essential for success in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In doing so students should be encouraged to approach challenges from multiple perspectives and work collaboratively to find solutions, fostering an environment of innovation and adaptability.

The introduction of the Heritage-Based 5.0 curriculum represents a bold and innovative step by the government towards transforming Zimbabwe’s education system to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. By integrating STEM education with Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage, the curriculum offers a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to learning that will equip students with the skills needed to contribute to the nation’s economic growth, Vision 2030 goals, and participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As Zimbabwe seeks to diversify its economy, create jobs, and enhance industrialisation, all stakeholders, parents, teachers, and students, should welcome the Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum and embrace it in shaping a workforce that is both technologically adept and deeply connected to the nation’s traditions. As we move towards the realisation of Vision 2030, the fusion of modern knowledge and heritage is poised to create new pathways for economic development and ensure that Zimbabwe’s future is one of innovation, sustainability, and prosperity.

Kennedy Mapesa Mandaza is an academic with vast experience in the education sector in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United Kingdom. He holds an MSc. in Measurement, Assessment and Evaluation, BSc. Honours in Science Education and BSc. in Mathematics and Statistics. He can be contacted on +263777608618/ +447939434165 or via email [email protected]. He writes in his personal capacity.