Heritage-based curriculum revolutionising education sector

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S new Heritage-Based Curriculum has been hailed as a transformative step in providing inclusive, high-quality primary and secondary education.

The curriculum, designed to foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork among learners, is set to equip students with essential skills to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Speaking about the achievements in Zimbabwe’s education sector this year, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerai Moyo, emphasised the significance of the curriculum.

“Another milestone that we have achieved as a ministry is to review the competence-based curriculum and introduce the Heritage-Based Curriculum. We want learners to have a deep understanding of their heritage, and their surroundings so that they can identify challenges they face at home, schools, and communities,” he said.

“They can then do research based on the problem and try to proffer solutions through the power of digital tools.”

Minister Moyo highlighted that the Government is committed to enhancing educational experiences through the establishment of innovation hubs in schools. These hubs are aimed at equipping students with 21st-century skills necessary for innovation and technological advancement.

Minister Moyo said the Heritage-based curriculum, coupled with the establishment of innovation hubs, is expected to redefine Zimbabwe’s educational landscape, nurturing a generation of learners equipped to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

“We have established innovation hubs in several schools across the provinces. In Victoria Falls, for instance, three schools now have innovation hubs, and more are in Harare and other areas,” he said.

“We want our students to dream big, discover new knowledge, and address real-world challenges. The goal is to inculcate critical thinking and problem-solving skills, enabling learners to invent new technologies and solutions pivotal for development,” he said.

The Heritage-Based Curriculum integrates local culture and history with modern educational practices, encouraging students to research community-specific challenges and develop solutions.

This approach aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader National Development Goals and Vision 2030, which prioritise innovation and sustainable development.

“These initiatives are part of a larger national strategy to promote innovation in education. By preparing our students to think critically and solve problems creatively, we are positioning Zimbabwe to achieve its developmental aspirations,” said Minister Moyo.

The Government is also keen to overhaul vocational training programmes so that students have the skills needed for their future careers.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has pointed to schools like St Columba’s High School in Bulawayo as an example of the practical benefits of this educational model.

Learners at St Columba’s are not only acquiring valuable skills but also learning to monetise these abilities even before completing Form 4.

The objective is to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to embark on their careers immediately upon completing their education, thereby transforming them from job seekers to job creators.

Minister Moyo said several schools have already begun producing learners who possess problem-solving skills, which is proof to the effectiveness of this new educational approach.