Heritage-Based Education 5.0 bearing fruit

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has established technological and common facility centres at universities in a bid to drive innovations that respond to national challenges while adoption of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 is closing the gaps that exist between the industry and tertiary institutions.

Prior to the adoption of Heritage-Based Education 5.0 whose thrust is to foster innovation and industrialisation among students at universities and colleges, industry players had raised concerns that graduates being produced by institutions were not fit for purpose.

When the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development adopted the Heritage Based Education 5.0, it emphasised the need to close ranks between tertiary institutions and industry for the development of the country.

Through the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 the Government wants tertiary institutions to produce goods and services that respond to national needs.

Speaking yesterday during a third Bulawayo Polytechnic College Research and Innovation event held at Bulawayo Polytechnic College, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, said Government has established technological and common facility centres at universities that industry and community innovators can utilise to develop their ideas.

The ministry’s director of tertiary education programmes, Mr Douglas Damba, represented Prof Tagwira during the innovation week, which ran under the theme: “Collaborative, Innovate, Industrialise: Practical Solutions for Sustainable Development through community engagement.”

“Our ministry now has technological centres and common facility centres. These centres are useful for skills development at tertiary and higher education institutions,” he said.

“They are also useful in supporting industry with designing new tools and also in reverse engineering of machinery components. The common facility centres will support skilled human resources development and the exploitation of heritage resources and unlocking value from these resources Bulawayo Polytechnic should be training many young people at the technological centres,” said Prof Tagwira.

He said the Bulawayo Polytechnic Computer Numerical Control (CNC), for instance can be used for machining and milling. Prof Tagwira said the Government also established innovation hubs, which students and businesses can use to incubate ideas that can be used until commercialisation.

This comes as the Second Republic has mandated the ministry to lead the industrialisation of the country and create jobs.

“The ministry’s thrust is to develop a new economy driven by science and technology. The thrust targets industrialising the economy, subsequently creating employment and improving people’s lives.

“This programme will develop disruptive, innovative capabilities to harness new ideas that translate to high quality goods and services,” said Prof Tagwira. “The objective is to industrialise the economy, create jobs, and improve the standard life of all Zimbabweans.”

He said students at higher and tertiary institutions are now involved in national development projects in line with the ministry’s mandate with the Bulawayo Polytechnic College involved in the construction of infrastructure development projects, which were previously done by the private sector.

“As a ministry, we are proud of some of the projects coming out of our institutions. Bulawayo Polytechnic is heavily involved in the construction of Plumtree Polytechnic and Binga Industrial Training Centre.

“Furthermore, the ongoing balustrading project at the National University of Science and Technology. Our students and members of staff are doing all these projects,” said Prof Tagwira.

“We are indeed industrialising. We also have other innovations from other institutions such as the cattle-restocking project at Chinhoyi University of Technology, which will help improve our livestock industry.”

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, who was represented by Permanent Secretary in her office, Mr Paul Nyoni, said there was a need for collaboration across the sectors of the economy for Zimbabwe to achieve desired sustainable development.

“In today’s interconnected world, the challenges we face — environmental, social, and economic — require bold and innovative solutions. At the heart of these solutions lies the imperative to collaborate,” she said.

“Collaboration, not just among governments or businesses, but among all stakeholders including academia, NGOs, SMEs, communities, and individuals, is crucial.

“It’s through collaborative efforts that we can harness collective wisdom and resources to tackle complex issues such as climate change, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.”

Minister Ncube said sustainable development cannot be achieved without meaningful community engagement as communities are not just passive beneficiaries but active agents of change.

“By engaging communities in the decision-making process, by listening to their needs and aspirations, and by empowering them with knowledge and resources, we can ensure that development initiatives are inclusive, equitable, and sustainable over the long term,” said the minister.

“Bulawayo Polytechnic understands the power of innovation as it is the catalyst that transforms ideas into actionable solutions… innovation enables us to find smarter, more effective ways to achieve sustainable development goals.”

Industrialists also attended the meeting and encouraged tertiary institutions to employ lecturers who are up to date with changes that are taking place in the industry. It also attracted local universities and pupils from primary and secondary schools. South Africa’s Mangosuthu University of Technology, University of Zululand, University of Venda Vhembe TVET College and Namibia’s Ongenga Technical College also participated in the research and innovation week. Meanwhile, the Government yesterday handed over a mini-bus to Bulawayo Polytechnic College to improve the mobility of staff and students. — @nqotshili