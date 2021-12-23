Heritage Corridor key in domestic tourism promotion- Minister Ndlovu

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

MINISTER of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndhlovu has implored tourism players around the city to play a part in utilising the Heritage Corridor in order to promote domestic tourism.

Since a tour of the Heritage Corridor by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in June, the place has been earmarked as a chance to market Bulawayo’s cultural, artistic and heritage through tourism by getting people to visit various urban historical sites in and around the city.

The Heritage Corridor is a walking and driving route in urban and rural areas relating to cultural heritage. The heritage can be built architecture, or it can be a cultural heritage narrative. In most cases, it is in a public space.

Officiating at the True Elegance restaurant’s award celebration last Sunday, Minister Ndlovu said the food eatery, which is situated between 1st and 2nd Avenue along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo street, should be regarded as the Heritage Corridor food outlet because of its traditional foods.

“It is a great honour to be part of this event where we are seeing the growth of tourism players, taking note that this restaurant has only been functional for a year but now has two branches spread across the country.

“The location on its own should be utilised to the fullest and it will be a great pleasure to the True Elegance banner highlighting the significance of the Heritage Corridor which passes through this street from the Inxwala Grounds, the Hanging Tree, some metres away from the Inxwala site and the iconic Joshua Mqabuko statue in the middle of Joshua Mqabuko Street and 8th Avenue in the CBD,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said the tourism industry has shown resilience at a time where it was greatly affected by lockdowns.

“Recently we had gone with President Mnangagwa to open several tourism facilities in Victoria Falls namely the Palm River Hotel, Zambezi Boutique and Nkosi Lodge.

“The facilities were built at a time Covid-19 had greatly affected the tourism sector, same as the founding of True Elegance and with such this is definitely great,” said Minister Ndlovu.

True Elegance owner Patscencia Vundla said they have set a target of setting up an outlet every year as a way of playing their part in reviving the country’s economy.

“We now have two establishments within a year and we have therefore set a target to have at least one new outlet every year.

“Our two targeted places this year will either be Victoria Falls and Harare,” said Vundla. [email protected]_mthire