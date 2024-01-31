Heritage golf team leaves for Asian Junior Masters

Brandon Moyo,[email protected]

THE Heritage golf team has left the country for Bangkok, Thailand where they are set to take part in the 2024 Asian Junior Masters golf tournament.

The capital-based team left the country yesterday en route to the Asian nation where they will be competing against 16 other nations for the top honours. The highly anticipated golf tournament is set to tee off on Friday at the Black Mountain Golf Club.

It will come to an end on Saturday. The tournament is organised by the Thai Junior Golf Association and is by invitation.

The countries that will be represented at the tournament are India (Greens to Glory), Australia (Junior 6’s and ANK Golf Academy), Philippines (National Golf Association of the Philippines), Vietnam (Vietnam Golf Association), South Africa (SA Kids Golf), Singapore (Singapore Junior Development Tour), Indonesia, (Indonesian Junior Golf), China (Carnival Junior Golf), Zambia (Luangwa Golf Tours Junior Academy), Zimbabwe (The Heritage Golf), Malaysia (Golf Walker Co., Ltd), Korea (The Gyeonggi-do Golf Association), Japan (Realize Golf Academy), and Taiwan (Taiwan Junior Golf Association).

Each country can nominate up to four teams. One category may have no more than 2 teams, such as Boys Junior Masters Team A and Team B. Each team consists of 2-4 players and only the two best scores on each day count toward team score. There is a Junior Masters Team (A&B Class) and a Youth Masters Team (C&D Class).

The tournament has four team categories which are; Boys Junior Masters Team (Combination of any A and B players up to 4 players/team), Girls Junior Masters Team (Combination of any A and B players up to four players/team), Boys Youth Masters Team (Combination of any C and D players up to four players/team) and Girls Youth Masters Team (Combination of any C and D players up to four players/team).

Category A is for players aged 16-23 while category B is for golfers between the ages 14 and 15. Players aged between 12 and 13 were put in category C and those under the age of 11 are in category D. – @brandon_malvin