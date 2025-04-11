Heroes and heroines who died in April

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

AS Zimbabwe prepares for its 45th Independence Day celebrations next week, it also pauses to remember and pay tribute to the numerous heroes and heroines who tragically passed away during this historically significant month.

Cde Alexander Gora Kanengoni

Internationally acclaimed author and ex-combatant Cde Alexander Gora Kanengoni passed away on April 12, 2016, and was declared a liberation war hero, subsequently being buried at his farm in Centenary.

Born on September 17, 1951, Cde Kanengoni trained as a teacher and briefly taught at several schools before joining the liberation struggle in 1974.

After receiving training in guerrilla warfare, he saw combat on the battlefront, before returning to Doeroe, Mozambique, in 1976, where he held the position of Camp Political Commissar, being also the Deputy to then Camp Commander Cde Chihambakwe (Moses Mvenge).

He distinguished himself in various positions he held throughout the struggle in a manner which his unfortunate brush with authority during the Vashandi Saga in 1977 did nothing to sway his unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, its nationalistic ideals and ZANU-PF’s ideology.

After Independence in 1980, Cde Kanengoni enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe, where he majored in English Literature.

Later, in 1983, he joined the Ministry of Education and Culture as a Project Officer responsible for the education of former combatants and refugees.

In 1988, he joined the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and worked there until 2002, when he became a farmer and deputy editor of The Patriot weekly newspaper.

Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri

On April 29, 2024, Zimbabweans witnessed a solemn triple burial at the National Heroes Acre for Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, and Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu.

Their passing occurred within a short period: Cde Dzimiri succumbed to a brief illness on April 16, while Brigadier General Vezha tragically died in a road traffic accident on the same day. Two days later, on April 18, Cde Jadagu also passed away after a short illness.

Cde Dzimiri, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Tambaoga Mwanangu, joined the liberation struggle as a young man and rose through the ranks to become a commander overseeing intelligence. At the time of his passing, he held the position of Director of Investments in the President’s office.

After Independence, Cde Dzimiri continued his service with the intelligence department, leading to postings in various countries. He also progressed through the ranks to become a director within the CIO.

Cde Dzimiri was born on June 24, 1958, in the Shurugwi District. His early education began in 1966 at Kwarire Primary School in Shurugwi for Sub A. In 1967, he transferred to Matamba Primary School, also in the same province, where he completed Grade 5.

From 1971 to 1972, Cde Dzimiri attended Hanke Mission in Shurugwi for Grade 6 and 7. From 1973 to 1976, he did his secondary education at Lower Gweru College, now Lower Gweru Adventist High School.

Outraged by the racial segregation in the then Rhodesia, Cde Dzimiri left the country in 1976 for Mozambique to join the liberation struggle, under Zanla.

He left the country on foot via Chicualacuala. Upon crossing into Mozambique, Cde Dzimiri stayed at Nyadzonia Camp on the banks of Pungwe River for a few months.

This is where he received political orientation that was to become his moral compass for his future political exploits.

On August 9, 1976, he survived the Nyadzonia massacre that left hundreds of liberation fighters dead.

Following the Nyadzonya massacre, Cde Dzimiri was selected to undertake security and intelligence training at the famous Nanking Military Academy in China, where he attained a Diploma in Military Intelligence and Guerrilla Warfare.

It was also at Nanking Military Academy where revered liberation stalwarts such as President Mnangagwa and the late General Josiah Magama Tongogara, among others, trained.

Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha

Brigadier-General Vezha was born on August 10, 1961, in the Chivi District of Masvingo province. He did his primary education at Chihaya, Runesu, and Chitanga Primary Schools between 1968 and 1975.

He attended Lundi High School for his secondary education. After completing his O Level examinations, Brig-Gen Vezha joined the liberation struggle as a Zanla combatant and received his initial training at the front lines.

During the 1979 ceasefire, he was stationed at Dzapasi Assembly Point Base 2, where he underwent further military training. In December 1979, Brig-Gen was then moved to Rushinga.

In early January 1980, he was nominated to proceed to North Korea for further military training at Kim Chong Ju Military Academy and Kim Il Sung Military University until 1982, where he trained with Brigadier General J Zingoni, Brigadier-General E Shamu and many others. On completion of military training in North Korea, he returned home and was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on August 1, 1982.

Brig-Gen Vezha also made an indelible mark in the diplomatic circles when he led international officers as team leader in United Nations Observer Missions in Angola and Syria.

Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu

National heroine Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu was a dedicated and fearless individual who made immense contributions both during and after the liberation struggle. She worked closely with fellow prominent figures such as Cdes Shuvai Mahofa, Ruth Chinamano, Sabina Mugabe, and Pamela Tungamirai.

She also worked closely with ZANU PF Politburo members, Cdes Omega Hungwe, Cde Idah Mashonganyika, and Tsitsi Munyati, among others.

Cde Jadagu was born on 11 March 1943 in Murehwa, Mashonaland East province. She attended Murehwa Mission School and Domboshava Training Centre. She trained as a police officer before she switched and trained as a teacher at Nyadire Mission in 1960.

During the struggle, she was a war collaborator and after independence, she served as councillor for Chitungwiza Municipality Ward 16 and was later appointed Special Interest Councillor in 2013.

She was appointed a Senator in 2014.

Cde Jadagu started her political career when she was 17 years old in Mangwende Village, where her father’s brother was a chief and an active member of Zapu. During the time her family, led by Chief Mangwende, had a conflict with the Rhodesian native commissioner over national politics.

The whole family was then forced out of the village over that issue, which resulted in them seeking refuge in Old Highfield.

That is when she became a member of the Youth in Zapu, together with the late Cdes Sabina Mugabe, Tsitsi Munyati, Ruth Chinamano and others.

The national heroine was a Women’s League Political Commissar in 1983, a Central Committee member, and a member of the National Consultative Assembly. She worked closely with President Mnangagwa and the late national hero Cde Solomon Mujuru to set up Zanu-PF political party offices at 88 Manica Road. The national heroine Cde Jadagu was honoured as the Best Woman Sergeant, Best Councillor (1999), and Best Leader of Netball Social Club (1999) in Chitungwiza.