Heroes MaEli, Maviri buried

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

The late Insimbi ZeZhwane lead singer Elvis “MaEli” Mathe’s two children will have their school fees paid for by Kingdom Blue Funerals up to university.

This was revealed on Saturday by the company’s managing director in charge of South Africa, who is also its senior director —Munyaradzi Mpofu during MaEli’s burial at Magabelana area under Chief Tategulu in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province.

MaEli died after a horrific car accident on August 5, which also claimed the life of the band’s drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu and left co-band leader Meluleki “Brema” Moyo nursing a broken leg. The band was on their way to Mashonaland East province to perform at a gala when tragedy struck.

President Mnangagwa accorded the two liberation hero status.

The funeral service company took over the burial of the two artistes, pouring in R2 million, with MaEli being buried in Tsholotsho on Saturday and Maviri yesterday at Luveve Cemetery.

Speaking at the burial service in Tsholotsho on Saturday, representing Kingdom Blue, Mpofu said as a company, they had resolved to assist MaEli’s children since they no longer have a breadwinner.

“From the chairman of Kingdom Blue, Mr Brilliant Ncube, and the whole team, we want to say to the Mathe family and Elvis’ family that we pledge to pay school fees and all that is needed. When we say we shall pay for their fees, it’s up to university,” said Mpofu.

He urged Elvis’ wife Fidress Ncube to support the children to attend school.

“We’d like to say to Elvis’ wife, encourage the children to go to school. As Kingdom Blue, we shall take care of the rest until they get to whatever level,” said Mpofu.

Before mourners travelled to Tsholotsho on Friday, a funeral procession was held in Bulawayo that brought the city to a standstill. A service was held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre and attracted thousands of people.

Thereafter, a procession left Bulawayo and arrived in Tsholotsho on Friday evening, which also brought the town to a standstill. At night, a vigil was held for MaEli at his homestead koMagabelana.

A number of musical bands lit up the stage as they celebrated MaEli’s life. It was a night of song and dance with special mention to Godolude and EzeEnergy band for a well-choreographed performance that left many spellbound. There was music and dance until the break of dawn, with Clement Magwaza performing one song to make the start of the burial programme.

Hundreds of cars and five Zupco buses donated by the Government transported the fans to the burial, which was largely a celebration of an impactful life cut short at just 31 years old.

Thousands of the group’s fans from both within and outside the country attended the burial.

When it was time for body viewing on Saturday, the atmosphere turned sombre as thousands of people snaked their way to pay their last respects to the late King NdondoFly. People cried, others were in shock while others could not bear to look at MaEli as he lay lifeless in his black casket that had a Fabiani flag imprinted on it.

When it was the family’s turn, MaEli’s widow wailed uncontrollably as the painful reality of the final separation through death with her husband of two sons, had come. MaEli’s family members were equally distraught, and upon seeing their sibling, some fell down and had to be assisted by relatives.

Artistes such as Chase Skuza, Godolude, Obadiah Mathulana, Mxolisi “Mr Bones”, Perfect “Tsheba” Vundla and Mcebisi Mlilo of Amathonga Amahle Brothers were the pallbearers.

They later handed over the body to members of the Zimbabwe National Army who took it to the grave. Before MaEli was lowered into his final resting place, a three-gun salute was fired in an honour of his hero’s status.

At exactly 11.15am, MaEli’s casket sunk into the grave, closing a week-long mourning period. His guitar was also lowered to the grave. As his casket was being lowered down, the track Insika from his last album Umshosha Phansi bellowed from the PA system signing off the heart-breaking week for many rhumba fans.

Yesterday, the silence, dignity and sombre atmosphere associated with burials at Luveve Cemetery was thrown out as Maviri was laid to rest.

So celebratory was the mood accompanied by the music of Insimbi ZeZhwane and dancing from scores of fans, that the people attending other burials at the cemetery, were left bewildered by Maviri’s funeral.

From the start of the funeral at Kingdom Blue parlour, the comforting songs were replaced by the rhumba beat and dance, and for a moment the Roman Catholic Church priest and parishioners felt out of place.

Family members, artistes and band management spoke of a life cut short at its prime.

After the service at the parlour, the vehicle procession then took over the roads leading to Luveve Cemetery and one would have thought that a wedding was underway had it not been for hearse carrying Maviri’s body.

As the body was lowered down to the song iGPS Iyala, fans did not hold back celebrating an artiste who helped many enjoy during their live shows. The only missing part was the three gun salute which accompanied Ma Eli’s burial in Tsholotsho.