Heroin haul at Victoria Falls Airport

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have arrested Ms Shaik Zeenat Khatoon Rafiq (43) on October 1 at Victoria Falls International Airport for possession of 9.2 kilogrammes of heroin.

Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Victoria Falls received information the suspect, whose nationality was not disclosed, was in possession of heroine which she intended to sell to India.

The heroine was stuffed in the lining of her travelling bag at the airport’s scanning point.

Heroin is a drug that comes from a flower, the opium poppy, which usually grows in Mexico, Asia, and South America. It’s very addictive. It can look like a white or brown powder, or a sticky black “tar.” It’s also called horse, smack, junk, and brown sugar, among other names.

Many people have died from overdosing the drug while others have suffered life threatening or fatal infections through using infected needles to inject it into their bloodstreams.

Online sources indicate that no matter how you take it, heroin gets to your brain quickly. Even after you use it just one or two times, it is highly addictive.

The drug can destroy a person’s life as addicts may forget everything else about life in pursuit of the next high.

In a related case on October 1, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Beitbridge arrested a cross border transporter, Mr Obvious Moyo (34) for illegal possession of 50 by 100 milliliters of Benylin cough syrup.

The cough syrup was found hidden underneath in other luggage in a Toyota Hilux vehicle with foreign number plates.

Investigations by the police revealed that the suspect is being used by drug peddlers to transport contraband from South Africa into the country.

Cough Syrups, also Known as “Ngoma” in street lingo has high alcohol content and may cause those who abuse it to “stick” (be in a zombie-like state).

Like all illicit drugs, it destroys brain cells and causes many health complications that include damaging the liver and other internal organs.

On the very same day, police in Chipinge also arrested a self-proclaimed prophet, Mr Paul Mashava (37) for unlawful possession of a python skin at his residence in Gaza which was in his bedroom, rolled in a plastic and stashed in a tool box.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi applauded the public for supplying useful information to the police.

“Above all, the Police warns cross border transporters who are being used to transport illegal drugs from other countries that they risk being arrested and the law will take its course,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

@ReeSibanda