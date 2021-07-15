HEXCO releases May 2021 results

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

The Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) on Thursday released results for the May 2021 national certificate, diploma and higher national diploma examinations.

The Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira said: “. . .  wishes to announce that the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) NC to HND results for the May 2021 Examinations Session have been released.

“The Ministry wishes to thank the Lecturers, the students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.”

He said all HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from Wednesday 15 July 2021.

@bonganinkunzi

