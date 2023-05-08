HHIC youths charm Dr Lindelani Mkhize

Mbulelo Mpofu

NAME it, he has done it! This is the best way to describe South African music titan Dr Lindelani Mkhize whose prowess has earned him the moniker, “Father of entertainment”.

The pioneer of works in jazz, Afro-pop, kwaito and subsequently, gospel music touched base in Bulawayo last month where he was in tandem with youths from Harvest House International Church (HHIC). This partnership left Dr Mkhize in awe, heaping praise on how talented Bulawayo is.

Dr Mkhize is widely known for co-founding Joyous Celebration with his two close friends, Mthunzi Namba, and Jabu Hlongwane. The idea has been able to successfully launch 27 albums to date, a sign of Dr Mkhize’s unquestionable work ethic and leadership.

Saturday Leisure caught up with Dr Mkhize before he left for South Africa last month. “I’ve been here for a while to help youths in the recording of their upcoming project which is a global one because the Super Choir is putting their heart and soul into this. It’s always nicer when you’re

working with people who’re ready and prepared to sing their heart out. “I’m here to help them protect and most importantly, present their God-given talent. So far, that has been working like a charm. I’ve been training them on vocal usage and presentation and have been impressed by the amount of tremendous talent we have over here. “Now and then, we find ourselves conducting masterclasses and workshops in between our rehearsals before we release this mega project,” he said.

The project is deservedly described as mega since it will contain over 20 songs, a rare feat for local productions. The veteran singer has made Zimbabwe his second home and has in the past, made it a point to visit Bulawayo when an opportunity presents itself. He would teach and help local choirs with his wealth of experience in the music scene which spans over three decades.

Under his guidance, the Super Choir, which is a combination of different choirs from local churches will be releasing an album in August and Mkhize will be tracking progress remotely in his home country of South Africa.

On a monthly basis, Dr Mkhize will be visiting Zimbabwe till the project comes to fruition.

The 50-member choir draws its membership from Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands and Namibia and such a scope makes the choir different and

raises expectations and the stakes get higher too in anticipation of the album.

Dr Mkhize has been there, and done that but the most fascinating thing about his trip to Bulawayo was how disciplined members of the Super Choir were and this left an indelible mark on him.

“I’ve been touched by how disciplined and humble these youngsters are. They’re eager to learn. You won’t find this everywhere. To me, that speaks volumes and I might be called Dr Mkhize, but trust me, I’m learning a lot from them because they know the local culture and how things are done on this side.”

Yes, Dr Mkhize’s fame has largely been through his involvement in the musical sphere, but there’s more to that melodious voice as he also dabbles in the entrepreneurial sector. He is Contento Group’s Chairman. Contento Group is a media company based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He also has part ownership in tourism spots and restaurants as well as an engineering company in Kwazulu-Natal.

Football is known as the world’s most beautiful game and a lot of men enjoy watching the sport. Dr Mkhize is no exception as he is a staunch Amazulu FC, Kaizer Chiefs, Manchester United and Real Madrid supporter.

