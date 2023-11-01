High Court dismisses Philip Chipfumbu case on Zimura

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare has dismissed a case brought by former Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) board member Philip Chipfumbu.

Chipfumbu accused the current board led by Albert Nyathi of misappropriation of the association’s funds.

Honourable Justice Manzunzu made the judgement against Chipfumbu.

Chipfumbu had brought the case against Zimura as the first respondent, its chairperson Albert Nyathi as the second respondent and the Registrar of Companies as the third respondent where he alleged misuse of funds among other accusations.

In his judgement which is in possession of Chronicle Online on Case HCHC482/23 issued on October 26, 2023, Justice Manzunzu said, “The Application be and is hereby dismissed with costs.”

F Chinwawadzimba represented the applicant, while J Dondo represented the three respondents.

Chipfumbu had already been dismissed for bringing the organisation into disrepute after his accusations.

In June this year, Zimura came out guns blazing at Chipfumbu and Fred Farai Nyakudanga as they had allegedly called for an illegal extraordinary meeting (EGM) while seeking donations to hold the unsanctioned gathering. Zimura said it was forced to alert its members of an illegal EGM supposedly being organised by two unauthorised members of the public after concerns that its members would be swindled of their hard-earned cash.

“Seriously take heed that two unauthorised members of the public, one Philip Chipfumbu and one Fred Farai Nyakudanga are calling on Zimbabwe Music Rights Association members to attend an Extra-Ordinary Meeting at the Zimbabwe College of Music on the 22nd of June 2023 on blogs and social media pages.

“They are also asking for money from members to fund this meeting. Zimura members are hereby notified that the meeting is not a Zimura Extraordinary meeting.

“It is both unprocedural and unlawful. It is contrary to the Zimura Memorandum and Articles of Association,” warned the association’s director of information, media and publicity Alexio Gwenzi at the time.

Zimura is a non-governmental revenue-collecting society whose mandate is to protect and promote the rights of music composers, authors and publishers in Zimbabwe. The association which represents 4 182 members also disburses royalties to its members annually.

