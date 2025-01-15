High Court opens 2025 legal year with 165 murder cases

Court Writers

THE High Court opened for the 2025 legal year on Monday, with 165 murder cases scheduled for trial in Bulawayo and the Gweru circuit.

Among the cases to be heard during the first term is the trial of two Beitbridge-based police officers accused of killing a suspect, dismembering his body and hiding the remains under a bridge to cover up their alleged crime.

The officers, Xander Siyasayi and Daniel Peyan, reportedly detained and killed Blessing Nare in 2021 after cash went missing from a bottle store in Toporo Village.

The court will also hear the case of three armed robbery suspects linked to a series of robberies and the murder of Lobengula West businessman, Langelihle Dube, in June 2022. The suspects—Brian Moyo alias Smally, Lucky Sibanda alias Makhekhe and Kelvin Njabulo Dube—allegedly attacked Mr Dube at his home, leaving him for dead and stealing cellphones and US$25.

Another high-profile case involves three Beitbridge-based Zimbabwe National Army members accused of fatally shooting Zimbabwe Christian Church (ZCC) worshipper, Jervas Masvina, in July 2019. Masvina and other worshippers were holding an all-night prayer in a bushy area along the Limpopo River when the incident occurred.

The court will preside over the case of Ndabayezulu Ncube of Gwanda, accused of killing his wife, Nokuthula Khumalo, in June 2017. Ncube allegedly struck his wife with a hoe after she reportedly denied him conjugal rights.

In the Midlands Province, 82 murder cases are set to be heard by five High Court judges during the 2025 circuit. Two judges will handle 35 cases in Gokwe, while three judges will oversee 47 cases in Gweru. The circuit begins on January 20 and is expected to run for two weeks.

To ensure a smooth process, arrangements have been made for transport and witness quarters in both Gweru and Gokwe.

This deployment is a significant move to address the backlog of murder cases in the region.

Midlands provincial public prosecutor, Mr Samuel Pedzisayi said a team of five High Court judges will preside over the province’s first term of the 2025 High Court circuit.

“Three judges will be deployed for Gweru and two for Gokwe. There are no high-profile cases,” said Mr Pedzisayi.

He said when the High Court sat last term, they managed to complete 137 cases.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2025 legal year in Bulawayo, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, expressed concern over the high number of unresolved murder cases in the Midlands. He noted that the Bulawayo High Court had to sit on circuit in Gweru to clear 137 cases last year.

He said the high number of murder cases in the Midlands prompted the JSC to set up an extraordinary circuit as the public was now losing confidence in the justice system.

“Stakeholders brought to my attention the high number of murder cases in the Midlands province, which were taking too long to be finalised by the High Court in Bulawayo. The numbers were so high that sooner than later the public was likely to lose confidence that the courts could protect them,” he said.

“It became necessary for the Office of the Chief Justice to intervene. I directed the setting up of an extraordinary High Court circuit session in the Midlands Province, which saw the deployment of five judges in the province to deal with the murder cases.”

Chief Justice Malaba commended the judiciary and other stakeholders for their efforts.

“A total of 137 cases were completed. I wrote letters of commendation to the Judge President and all judges who participated in the extraordinary circuit sitting. Collaboration among the judiciary, prosecutors, legal practitioners and police ensured the wheels of justice were not derailed,” he said.

“Until now, I have not found the appropriate occasion to also thank the Prosecutor General and her team; the Law Society of Zimbabwe and through it, all legal practitioners who participated by representing accused persons either through the pro-deo appointment system or after being engaged as practitioners of choice by their clients, the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and all officers under his command,” he said.