High hopes as President delivers SONA

Zimpapers Writers

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today opens the Second Session of the 10th Parliament outlining the legislative agenda and delivering his State of the Nation Address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

In the same address, the President is expected to detail the present economic, political and social conditions and summarise milestones achieved by the Second Republic.

It is expected to be a colourful event attended by judges from the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and High Court led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, service chiefs, captains of industry and commerce and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans will be able to follow proceedings from platforms that include radio, television and social media.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, yesterday said all was in place for the President’s address.

“The State of the Nation Address and the official opening of Parliament is a requirement in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and as a requirement of the Constitution, the Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate have made the necessary arrangements for His Excellency, the President to address Parliament tomorrow (today).

“Our expectation, as usual, is that His Excellency, the President will lay out the legislative agenda for the incoming session from October 2024 to October 2025.

“And, basically, that will outline the issues that Parliament would be faced with during that session and that will include some Bills that are currently before Parliament that will need to be rolled over to the next session and any other new legislation that the President will outline.

“There are some Bills that we believe will be rolled over into the next Session of Parliament. I know for a fact that we have the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill which has been referred back to Parliament. It has now been brought back and has been submitted to Parliament so we are now ready to gazette it at any time, so definitely that one should be one of the Bills that will be coming to Parliament.

“We also have several others that are still being attended to by the ministries so, yes there will be quite several Bills that will be rolled over,” Mr Chokuda said.

As the secretariat to Parliament, his officials worked hard to capacitate MPs on their duties as legislators.

“The just-ended session was the first session for the 10th Parliament and basically when it’s the first session everyone is learning the ropes.

“But we did our best as Parliament. One of the things that we did was to quickly capacitate our Members of Parliament in terms of the work that they do and as always Parliament is ready to burn the midnight candle to pass legislation,” said Mr Chokuda.

Zanu-PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said SONA was an important aspect of Parliament as the business of the 10th Parliament will be guided by the President’s speech.

“SONA and the official opening of the 10th Parliamentary session is the most important aspect of Parliament; it sets the legislative agenda for Parliament as far as political, economic and social issues are concerned,” he said.

“The President will outline the issues that the legislature needs to look at.

“He will list the proposed bills or legislation that Parliament together with various ministries need to attend to from being a Bill that is debated in the legislature until they are presented to the President’s desk for assent into an act.”

“On the political scene, we believe the President will make pronouncements that will speak to political stability because a peaceful environment is good for business. So, we expect the President to speak about sustaining the prevailing peace which is good for business.”

He said the public also wants to know how the Government is implementing inclusive development measures that leave no one behind on health, education while also preserving the incomes of general citizens.

Public policy expert and political analyst, Mr Teddy Ncube, said today’s SONA will be crucial for outlining the legislative agenda that will drive Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

“By focusing on these legislative priorities, the President will empower various stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development,” he said.

Mr Ncube said climate related challenges such as drought have had a negative impact on the country’s economic growth hence the legislative framework is essential for steering Zimbabwe toward achieving Vision 2030 and transforming into an upper-middle-income economy.

“It’s about creating a sustainable future that benefits all Zimbabweans. The SONA is a vital platform for H.E. President Mnangagwa to outline policy direction as Zimbabwe pushes toward achieving its Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy,” he said.

Mr Ncube said President Mnangagwa’s address is expected to show the Government’s commitment towards the industrialisation agenda through fostering investment, innovation, and job creation, which are crucial for sustained economic growth.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator, Mr Sengenzo Tshabangu, who is also the leader of Opposition in Parliament said: “As the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, I expect President Mnangagwa’s SONA to tackle pressing economic issues.

“Here are some key areas that require attention: The President has already hinted at prioritising economic transformation, which is crucial for Zimbabwe’s growth.

“I expect concrete plans for innovative economic reforms,” Sen Tshabangu said.

Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara said he expected the opening speech and State of the Nation Address to give a trajectory on how to consolidate the ease of doing business that the Government has embarked on.

Kwekwe-based lawyer, Mr Valentine Mutatu said he expects the President to focus on investment and policies that encourage dispute resolutions in courts.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu said they expect to get more support from the Government.

Mr Mutashu said the US$2 000 limit will stifle SMEs hence the need for exceptions.