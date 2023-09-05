High hopes for increased development under ED: Analysts

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is poised for enhanced transformation under President Mnangagwa who was sworn in yesterday for a second five-year term in office with political analysts expressing confidence that his positive leadership credentials would further steer the country forward and consolidate the gains achieved in the last five years.

President Mnangagwa romped to victory in the August 23 harmonised elections in which the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, also secured a majority of seats in Parliament and councils.

Thousands of people including fellow Heads of State and Government and senior representatives from across the globe witnessed the President’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

In separate interviews, political analysts said the President’s inauguration speech was spot on as it focused on consolidating the stability that is prevailing in the economy and assured stakeholders of policy consistency as a critical enabler for continued development.

They commended the President for clearly articulating his vision of a united and prosperous nation in which there is equitable and inclusive development.

Noting that the elections are now behind us, President Mnangagwa who promised to hit the ground running, said the immediate tasks include the rehabilitation of Hwange Power Station Unit 1 to 6, ensuring the completion of the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani and investment in improved agriculture techniques to achieve sustainable national food security.

He also appealed to key stakeholders including the business community and potential investors to work closely with the Government in taking the country forward.

Political analyst, Mr Teddy Ncube, said President Mnangagwa’s address confirmed that the Second Republic is firmly grounded in pursuit of transforming the country into a middle-income economy by 2030.

“By not diverting from this trajectory, the President is demonstrating a commitment to continuity and consistency in his policies, which is essential for long-term development goals,” he said.

Mr Ncube said President Mnangagwa said his Government will continue prioritising infrastructure development, economic reforms and mobilising resources for social welfare programmes.

“This consistency provides stability and predictability for both domestic and foreign investors, which is crucial for attracting much-needed investment into the country,” said Mr Ncube.

He said this will also enable the Government to complete the projects that it started while at the same time working on new projects.

Businessman and investor behind the proposed US$150 million Old Gwanda Road construction project, Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo, who runs Zwane Enterprises, lauded the re-election of President Mnangagwa.

“His Government has given support to the implementation of development projects by the private sector so his re-election guarantees continuation of this policy,” said Eng Mbambo.

Republican Party of Zimbabwe president Mr Kwanele Hlabangana commended President Mnangagwa’s sound leadership and his efforts towards uniting the people despite their political differences.

“We are coming from an election, which was very highly contested and people were not certain that this inauguration was going to take place but due to his leadership, everything went on well,” he said.

He said President Mnangagwa repeated his call for unity and invited all Zimbabweans to work together saying Zimbabweans were also winners after the elections.

Mr Hlabanga said he agreed with President Mnangagwa that election posturing needs to come to an end.

He said President Mnangagwa’s Government was committed to inclusive development hence it must be supported by all Zimbabweans regardless of one’s politcial affiliation.

“In his speech, the President was clear that his Government will continue with the development agenda that leaves no one and no place behind, which is very positive. This means there won’t be any major policy shift when it comes to developing the csountry and grow the economy. The Government has during the past five years implemented a number of life-changing projects among them Lake Gwayi-Shangani expected to provide permanent solutions to Bulawayo’s water shortage problems,” said Mr Hlabangana.

Development practitioner Mr Anglistone Sibanda, who attended yesterday’s inauguration ceremony said President Mnangagwa assured investors that his Government will strive to ensure economic stability and growth.

“He said his Government is continuing with the programme to implement projects meant to improve the people’s livelihoods so the development trajectory remains the same. This therefore creates a conducive environment for businesses as there are no fears of policy changes,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said President Mnangagwa also affirmed the country’s position of non-alignment on the international scene where he restated that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to non. — @nqotshili