High level health indaba kicks off in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

The GOVERNMENT is holding a high-level policy dialogue for the Ministry of Health and Child Care with the aim of coming up with a national workforce strategy.

The two-day indaba is being held at a hotel in Bulawayo and ends tomorrow.

It is being attended by dignitaries from the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Bank, Unicef, Global Fund, and European Union among other development partners.

The policy dialogue aims at sharing information on health labour analysis, identifying priority health workforce investment opportunities, and building consensus on strategic priorities and investment options to inform a national health workforce strategy and investment plan.

The high-level dialogue is expected to come up with strategic priorities and investment options for Zimbabwe.