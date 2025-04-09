High-level international cricket meetings set for Zimbabwe

Brandon Moyo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

IN a major endorsement of Zimbabwe’s growing stature in international cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) will this week host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board and Committee Meetings, bringing some of the most powerful figures in the sport to Harare and Victoria Falls.

The high-level meetings will commence in Harare on Thursday and Friday, before moving to the iconic Victoria Falls for the weekend sessions.

Among the distinguished delegates expected is ICC chairman Jay Shah, who made history in December by becoming the youngest-ever person to hold the position, alongside members of the ICC Board and other global cricket leaders.

The meetings will deliberate on key issues surrounding governance, strategy and the operational direction of world cricket.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, said hosting the meetings was a proud moment for both the organisation and the country.

“This is a proud and historic moment for Zimbabwe Cricket and our country as a whole. We are fully prepared to host the esteemed cricket leaders and to showcase the beauty, warmth and hospitality of our nation,” he said.

Mukuhlani added that the meetings underline Zimbabwe’s increasing relevance on the global stage and offer a unique opportunity to help shape the future of the game.

Meanwhile, the recently concluded four-day regional clash between Southerns and Northerns served as a timely form-check for the Chevrons ahead of their two-Test tour to Bangladesh, starting on April 20.

Southerns triumphed by 10 wickets at Old Hararians Sports Club, powered by Ben Curran’s extraordinary feat of scoring centuries in both innings — 147 and an unbeaten 105 — becoming the first Zimbabwean-based player to do so in a first-class match since Brendan Taylor in the 2018/19 season.

Jonathan Campbell, who captained Zimbabwe in their last Test, scored a gritty 65 for Northerns, while Victor Nyauchi impressed with 4/28 for Southerns.

Campbell also starred with the ball, taking 3/70 in the first innings, alongside Wellington Masakadza’s 3/98, although Masakadza missed out on the squad for Bangladesh, with Vincent Masekesa preferred as the frontline spinner.

In the second innings, Takudzwanashe Kaitano — who was omitted from the Test squad — struck a commanding 139, supported by Wessly Madhevere’s 91. Northerns set a target of 212, which Curran and Brian Bennett chased down with ease, sealing victory with an unbeaten opening stand. Curran ended with 105 not out and Bennett on 92*.

Zimbabwe, who have only ever won two Tests in Bangladesh, will be hoping their in-form players can lead a strong showing. The first Test is scheduled for April 20 – 24 in Sylhet, with the second from April 28 to May 2 in Chattogram — marking Zimbabwe’s first Test series in Bangladesh since February 2020.